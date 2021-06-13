SUV hurdles down embankment in West Kelowna

The road was down to one lane while a tow truck pulled it up from the hill

West Kelowna emergency crews responded to reports of a vehicle that went down a 15-metre embankment on Sunday morning.

At around 11:30 a.m., a black SUV hurdled down a hill at the side of 105 Westside Road in Sailview Bay.

Westside Road just north of Bear Creek park was down to one lane while a tow truck pulled the vehicle up and out of the embankment.

A witness on the scene said airbags went off in the vehicle and skid marks looked like the driver was going north when they lost control.

It’s not known if there were any injuries.

The area has now been cleared and traffic is back to normal.

