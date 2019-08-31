SUV nearly crashes through West Kelowna home

The car went crashing through a fence just after 8:30 p.m. Friday night

It was a close call for residents in a West Kelowna neighbourhood when a car nearly crashed through several houses Friday night.

Police responded to the calls of an SUV that had crashed through fences and came only metres away from crashing through houses just after 8:30 p.m.

The SUV was abandoned by the time the police arrived where the car had been left on a lawn at the corner of Elk Road and Cougar Road. Emergency crews, including Kelowna Fire Department, worked to clear the wreckage and clear the scene through the evening.

No initial reports of any significant injuries and the RCMP investigation is ongoing.

