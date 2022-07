One person was looked over by BC Ambulace in Kelowna Tuesday afternoon

A two-vehicle collision is blocking the southbound lanes of Gertsmar at Arbutus Roads.

The front end of a white SUV sustained serious damaged and will have to be towed from the scene.

The other vehicle did not appear to be impacted by the crash, which took place at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

One person is in the care of BC Ambulance.

Traffic is slow going in the area.

car crashKelownaOkanagan