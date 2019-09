A lane of Highway 97 was closed while emergency crews were on scene

A two vehicle crash closed a northbound lane of Highway 97 in West Kelowna, Monday afternoon.

Emergency officials were called to Highway 97 and Herbert Road about 1:55 p.m. after two SUVs collided.

According to a witness on scene the occupants of both vehicles denied going to hospital and did need an ambulance.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.