Swimming advisory for Kelowna’s Rotary Beach

Bacterial levels currently higher than allowed by Canadian Recreational Water Quality

Increased plant material and a higher population of ducks and geese have contributed to higher bacterial counts at Rotary Beach in Kelowna. (Photo contributed)

A swimming advisory has been issued for Rotary Beach in Kelowna.

The notice to swimmers is that bacterial levels are currently higher than those allowed in the Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality.

“We’re seeing a greater amount of plant material in that part of Okanagan Lake as well as a higher population of ducks and geese, which can result in higher bacterial counts,” said Blair Stewart, parks services manager.

Higher bacterial counts may cause some people to develop stomach illness if these bacteria are ingested. Eye, ear, and throat symptoms, as well as skin rashes, can occur more frequently.

The very young, older adults, and people with weakened immunity are the most susceptible.

“We are asking the public not to swim or engage in water-related recreation activities at Rotary Beach until the beach water quality advisory has been lifted,” Stewart added. “Most people would be fine, but there is that one per cent who could become ill.”

Although the beach is not closed, signs have been posted so that the public can make an informed choice.

Once testing shows bacteria levels have returned to acceptable levels, the advisory will be lifted.

READ MORE: Community surveys show strong support for new pool in Summerland

READ MORE: Detour changes for Boucheire Road construction in West Kelowna

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterand subscribe to our daily newsletter.

beachesCity of KelownaRotarySwimming