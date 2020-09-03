Swoop Airlines. (Contributed)

Swoop’s returns to Kelowna International Airport

Toronto and Kelowna will operate up to four times weekly

Okanagan residents looking to travel directly to Toronto will soon be able to do so with a non-stop flight from Kelowna.

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the ultra-low fare airline Swoop released its winter schedule, unveiling the new markets and routes.

Swoop’s winter schedule includes the restart of operations at Kelowna International Airport and the addition of non-stop service to popular sun destinations. These consist of flights from Toronto to Montego Bay, Cancun, Las Vegas, Orlando and Tampa Bay.

“Our winter schedule is in response to a growing rebound in travel, as we know travellers are eager to plan their next getaway,” said Charles Duncan, president, Swoop.

“We remain committed as ever to making affordable air travel accessible for Canadians who are looking to reconnect with family and friends over the holidays or are looking for a change in scenery this winter.”

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Swoop has implemented a series of measures to safeguard a safe and healthy journey and work environment for its travellers and crew. This includes stricter boarding processes allowing for shorter queue wait times, traveller screening measures, increased sanitization, and enforcing face masks to be worn for the duration of the flight.

“It is time to travel again, and that can be done responsibly and safely,” said Duncan.

“We are focusing our efforts on encouraging travel with our ability to provide ultra-low fares to price-sensitive travellers.”

Toronto and Kelowna will operate up to four-times-weekly with service on Monday, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

For more information, visit Swoop’s website.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

