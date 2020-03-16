Syrian refugees receive Canadian citizenship

Nine Summerland residents who arrived as refugees have become Canadians

CANADIAN CITIZENS The Abdulrahman family from Summerland enjoyed a recent citizenship ceremony in Kelowna. From left are Adnan with Jaward, Hadya, Mohammad, Aboud, Bisan. (Contributed)

Nine Summerland residents who arrived as refugees from Syrian in 2016 have become Canadian citizens.

All members of the Abdulrahman family — Adnan and Hadya and their children Mohammad, Aboud, Bisan, and Jaward — took their citizenship oaths and received their citizenship certificates in Kelowna on March 13.

Three members of the Al Sheblaqe family — Nebal, Eman, and Ahmad — also took their citizenship oaths at the same time.

READ ALSO: Al Abdulrahman family left friends and relatives behind

READ ALSO: A new home in Canada

Nebal, Eman, and Ahmad’s siblings, Farah and LoJane, were born in Canada so they are already citizens.

Their parents, Mohammed and Eklas, just need to pass the citizenship test and they can apply as well.

Friends from Summerland and members of the Summerland Refugee Sponsorship Group attended the citizenship ceremonies.

The refugee sponsorship group was formed in December, 2015 to provide a local response to the humanitarian crisis in Syria.

The group first sponsored the Al Sheblaqe family, who arrived in Summerland on Feb. 14, 2016, and then arranged for the resettlement of the Abdulrahman family, who arrived in Summerland on April 11, 2016.

Both families continue to reside in Summerland and are active members of the community.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

citizenshiprefugeeSyria



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.