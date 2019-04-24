MAPLE SYRUP Mirjana Komljenovic, left, and Roch Fortin of Maple Roch present a bottle of maple syrup to Summerland mayor Toni Boot. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Syrup commercially produced from Summerland maple trees

Maple Roch produces 50 bottles of syrup after trees in the community were tapped

Maple Roch, a maple syrup company based in Summerland, has made its first batch of maple syrup from Okanagan trees.

On Tuesday morning, the maple syrup producer presented a bottle of the syrup to Summerland mayor Toni Boot.

READ ALSO: Summerland maple trees examined for syrup production

READ ALSO: Summerland trees tapped for maple syrup

During the early spring, 50 maple trees in the community were tapped, producing 1,000 litres of sap water. This resulted in 17.5 litres of maple syrup, or 50 bottles.

Fortin said the maple syrup flavour is reflective of the soil in Summerland.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
12-year-old hit at Glenmore intersection

Just Posted

A Kelowna woman who’s more than her rap sheet

Victimized by systems suppose to help, a woman tries to fix her life

Plugged in: Kelowna teen thriving with professional eSports U.S. team

Russel Van Dulken turned his love and skills of gaming into a career

12-year-old hit at Glenmore intersection

2 ambulances are on scene

Day of mourning scheduled for West Kelowna firefighter

The public is invited for a day of remembrance of Captain Troy Russell, who died in 2018.

Rockets extend assistant coach

Kris Mallette was given a two-year extension

VIDEO: ‘Alarm bells’ raised by footage allegedly from B.C. pig farm, SPCA says

PETA released video Wednesday showing dead and injured piglets next to nursing piglets

Federal funding helps South Okanagan women safely leave sex trade

The SAFE eXiting from the Sex Trade program helps women

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at B.C. car dealership turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

Man caught with sawed-off shotgun in Salmon Arm enters guilty plea

A Feb. 2018 traffic stop led to the initial arrest of 34-year-old Wayne Blood

New restaurant on The Rise in Okanagan

Multi-million dollar project plans for a 30,000 square foot multi-amenity building with the restaurant and bar

Female real estate agents warned of suspicious man in Metro Vancouver

The man requests to see homes alone with the female agent, police say

Horgan heckled as gas prices sit at record high, could go up more

Premier John Horgan blames refiners, not taxes

SPCA investigating after newborn kittens found in Vancouver dumpster

The kittens were found suffering from hypothermia and dehydration

Ministry announces highway road work planned for this spring

Drivers should expect delays to last into the summer

Most Read