System ‘glitch’ causes Peachland vaccination clinic cancellation

The clinic will be back in Peachland on April 22 instead

Peachland’s vaccination clinic was cancelled because according to the system, no one booked appointments. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)

Today was supposed to be the last day of the vaccination clinics in Peachland, but the day didn’t turn out according to plan.

Peachland Wellness Centre’s executive director Christina McMaster said she and the centre’s volunteers showed up at the community centre at around 7:30 a.m. to start setting up for the day’s clinic.

Interior Health (IH) staff weren’t at the site and by 8 a.m., McMaster said she was getting worried. She sent them an email and she said they immediately apologized.

But why didn’t IH show up with vaccines in Peachland?

McMaster said the health authority told her there had been a glitch in the booking system, which is done through the province, and the glitch made it seem like no one had booked any vaccination slots in Peachland for the day.

With no shots scheduled to be given out, there was no reason for them to come down.

“People tried to book for today, but for whatever reason could not get booked in Peachland,” she said.

“We have no way of knowing whether people are booked or not until IH lets us know who’s booked in the system.

“And that’s where the communication breakdown happened. They forgot to let us know that there was nobody booked here.”

McMaster said it’s not about pointing fingers or blaming anyone, as it wasn’t anyone’s fault.

“System glitches happen and during these times when we’re so reliant on them, it’s just another thing we’re all getting used to”, she said. “Interior Health profusely and sincerely apologized for the lack in communication.”

“With COVID and all that’s going on in the world, this is just one more piece to what we’re all living through.”

In a statement, admitted there was a gap in their communications with the volunteers and once again apologized.

McMaster confirmed that the clinic has been rescheduled to Thursday, April 22 and will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In the meantime, IH is advising residents who want to receive a vaccine between now and April 22 can book appointments in West Kelowna.

To book an appointment for your vaccine in Peachland, visit the province’s website.

