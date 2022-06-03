T-bone at Harvey and Cooper snarls Kelowna traffic

Two vehicle collision at Harvey Ave. and Cooper Rd. (Photo/Jacqueline Gelineau)

A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic on Highway 97 (Harvey Avenue) and Cooper Road.

The t-bone happened around 11:30 Friday morning. One ambulance and one fire engine attended to the scene.

Traffic was being affected southbound on Hwy. 97 and in both directions on Cooper Road. Traffic northbound on Hwy. 97 was also affected.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

