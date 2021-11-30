T-bone collision closes Highway 97 in Penticton

The serious nature of the crash will have the highway closed for sometime

UPDATE: 2:45 p.m.:

Both northbound lanes and one southbound lane of Highway 97 Channel Parkway will be closed for an extended period while BC Highway Patrol and Penticton RCMP investigate the serious multi-vehicle collision at the Warren Avenue intersection.

Witnesses to the crash said they saw a black truck travelling north on the highway when a white vehicle attempted to turn. That information has not been confirmed by the police.

This is an uncontrolled intersection that has seen several crashes over the years, said witnesses.

They commented they would like to see the intersection have traffic lights similar to the ones at Green Avenue and Highway 97.

If you witnessed this crash, or have any other pertinent information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

Original Story:

Emergency services are on the scene of T-bone collision at the intersection of Channel Parkway and Warren Avenue West in Penticton.

Three vehicles are involved in the collision, and it is not currently known whether there are any injuries involved.

Channel Parkway at Warren Avenue will be closed due to the incident, and B.C. Highway Patrol will be conducting traffic control.

Penticton Fire Department, B.C. Emergency Health Services and RCMP are on the scene.

No detours have been announced yet.

