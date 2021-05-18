Taco, a beloved Penticton cat had to be euthanized after ingesting poison

Taco, a beloved family cat had to be euthanized last week after ingesting poison. At least four cats ingested poison last week, prompting a warning from the local SPCA. (Submitted)

The family of Taco, a beloved family cat are devastated after he had to be euthanized last week after ingesting poison. At least four cats ingested poison last week, prompting a warning from the local SPCA.

The Okanagan-Similkameen SPCA continue to urge residents in the downtown area to keep their cats inside after four cats are confirmed to have ingested poison last week and had to be rushed to emergency care, some not making it.

Tracy Dodd said her family is crushed by the loss of their cat Taco. He ingested poison while outside on Tuesday night, May 11. They live in the north end near Pen High.

Taco came home that night and they instantly knew something was very wrong. He wasn’t able to move his legs and was extremely lethargic. They rushed him to the emergency veterinarian hospital in Kelowna.

“I know my cat and a neighbour’s cat were poisoned the same day. We were both at the emergency vet in Kelowna at the same time,” Dodd said.

The cats exhibited similar signs to antifreeze poisoning, she said.

It isn’t known if this is a deliberate act or by accident. It also isn’t known what kind of poison it is.

Taco was a fun-loving cat and his death has left their son heartbroken.

“We had to euthanize him. Keep your fur babies close by. R.I.P. little buddy,” said the Dodds on Facebook.

Carolyn Hawkins, branch manager at the Okanagan-Similkameen SPCA put out a Facebook post last week, warning residents about cats ingesting some kind of poison.

“We had heard from veterinarians about it. That’s why we posted the warning,” said Hawkins. The veterinarians said there were four cats they had dealings with that had been poisoned.

Since hearing about the four cats in the Padmore area, she hasn’t heard of any other cats being poisoned. The Facebook post was shared 161 times.

Other areas of concern could be Braid Streeet, Burns and Papineau St., near White, said one person on social media.

Hawkins said they are digging asphalt in the Padmore area so she doesn’t know if that is connected or not.

“The only way to tell how these cats were poisoned is to do a necropsy,” she said.

Cats do enjoy being outdoors, said Lorie Chortyk, communications manager of the BC SPCA.

But there are a lot of dangers out there for them including predators like coyotes, human interactions and traffic.

“Sometimes it isn’t feasible to have an indoor cat but it is much safer for them to be inside,” she said.

If you see an animal in distress, call the BC SPCA provincial call center at 1-855-622-7722 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days per week. The call centre is closed on statutory holidays.

If there is an animal emergency outside of these hours, the SPCA says to contact the RCMP.

