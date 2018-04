The grand opening of the free library is today on Ethel Street

Grab a free book to read on this rainy day.

Visit downtown for the grand opening of the Little Free Library Saturday, at 1638 Ethel Street at 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., according to a Facebook post.

A free BBQ and bocce ball game is also provided.

Take a book and leave a book.

