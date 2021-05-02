Take a virtual walk through Kelowna

The Virtual Kelowna Project allows you to see inside local shops all through the click of a mouse

The Virtual Kelowna Project has launched a virtual tour gallery in hopes to support local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, and beyond.

Betsy Croft, sales and marketing director of The Virtual Kelowna Project, told the Capital News the goal is to showcase businesses online that can’t be visited inside because of the current COVID-19 restrictions. The website allows you to click the name of a local business and sift through pictures of the shop inside. It’s for Kelowna residents and visitors who want to see the inside of local shops they have never walked into, all from the inside of their own home.

Currently, 30 businesses are on The Kelowna Virtual Project with contact information and their linked websites. Croft said she wants to add local bed and breakfast spots, hotels, and other places that will encourage tourists and residents to get out and experience the city.

The major goal is to eventually pique interest for foot traffic, but Croft also explained seeing the inside of these busineses will allow people in the community to see which businesses they want to support right now in any way they can, whether it be by take-out or curbside pick-up.

She added she hopes it becomes an in-depth, online look at the places that make our city so vibrant.

The Virtual Kelowna Project hopes to get more businesses added to its website. Anyone interested can contact Betsy Croft by email or through her free texting service at 1-581-333-2563.

