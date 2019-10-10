Take caution driving Southern Interior this Thanksgiving, ICBC says

ICBC stats show Thanksgiving long weekend hazardous for motorists

Thanksgiving is a time for families to gather, spend time together and share a meal while reflecting on things they’re thankful for. Like arriving to dinner safely—but for around 58 people in the Southern Interior, that won’t be the case.

ICBC said the Thanksgiving long weekend is historically one of the more dangerous long weekends in British Columbia with an average of 2,200 crashes, 700 injured and four fatalities.

ICBC released its five-year statistics showing the number of collisions and injuries over the Thanksgiving long weekend. On average, around 58 people are injured in 300 crashes in the Okanagan and Southern Interior region. In contrast, around 520 are injured in 1,400 crashes in the Lower Mainland.

Snow has already fallen on many highways including the Coquihalla, although it has since melted, it’s important to keep the weather conditions in mind and drive accordingly, ICBC said.

“It’s only a few weeks into fall and snow has already blanketed parts of B.C.,” it said. “As of Oct. 1, winter tires or chains are mandatory on many B.C. highways.”

Other tips to stay safe include planning your route ahead of time, checking your tires, slowing down on wet roads, keep the phone out of sight and out of mind and watch for pedestrians and cyclists, especially with night falling earlier.

READ MORE: Vernon drug store chain supports hospital foundation

READ MORE: Vernon CMHA needs more support for men

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lakeview Heights Community Hall undergoing water damage repair
Next story
Kelowna parent demands improvements to Rutland Middle School

Just Posted

Okanagan cold front over in time for Thanksgiving

You can add a little seasonal weather to your turkey dinner this long weekend

Kelowna parent demands improvements to Rutland Middle School

Cadre Simpson said it’s time to replace or expand the over 70-year-old school

Documentary about homeslessness to be screened across the Okanagan tonight

The documentary chronicles the director’s experience befriending four people living without homes

Orange Sails will be ‘unignorable’ this weekend

The United Way of the Southern Interior is lighting up the Sails this Thanksgiving

Prestigious award renamed for late Okanagan wine pioneer Harry McWatters

McWatters died in July leaving an ‘industry in mourning’

Election 2019: Tracy Gray — Conservative Party candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country

Tracy Gray is running for the Conservative Party in Kelowna-Lake Country

Take caution driving Southern Interior this Thanksgiving, ICBC says

ICBC stats show Thanksgiving long weekend hazardous for motorists

Thrills and chills await at haunted doll museum

Halloween-themed event in Summerland a fundraiser for Dry Grad 2020

Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeatedly raped by foster parent when she was 12

Police look for suspect after man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack

Police looking for info after 85-year-old man attacked in road rage incident on Herd Road Oct. 9

Ex-firefighter accused of seeking sex with teen girls in Vancouver police sting

Mitchell Brett Maurer is one of eight Metro Vancouver men facing charges

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

Neglected cats get surgery and new owners, thanks to Shuswap’s generosity

Pair of cats, Ellison and Pierre, find better lives after visit to Shuswap SPCA

Shuswap’s Bollywood Bang goes way beyond fundraising expectations

The sold-out evening in Salmon Arm raises at least $170,000 for Shuswap Hospital Foundation

Most Read