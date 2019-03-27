Tappen Sunnybrae named fire department of the year

Firefighters recognized by CSRD for their dilligent training and high call volume

  • Mar. 27, 2019 11:39 a.m.
  • News

Derek Sutherland, CSRD Team Leader of Protective Services, left, and Sean Coubrough, Fire Services Coordinator, right, congratulate Tappenn Sunnybrae Fire Chief Ryan Gray and Deputy Chief Marc Zaichkowsky on earning the Fire Department of the Year trophy. (CSRD Photo)

Each of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s fire departments do heroic work on a regular basis, but in 2018 one stood out from the rest.

The Tappen Sunnybrae Fire Department will be able to display the CSRD’s fire department of the year trophy in their newly-renovated hall. The department was presented with the award at the CSRD’s March 21 board meeting.

According to the CSRD, the Tappen Sunnybrae department, led by Fire Chief Ryan Gray, has one of the highest call volumes of any CSRD department and boasts the strongest roster of firefighters in the region.

“They continue to attract new recruits due to their professionalism and respect within the community,” a statement from the CSRD reads.

Members of the Tappen Sunnybrae department train diligently both at their own hall and across the region through initiatives like working as training instructors.

The CSRD notes Tappen Sunnybrae has been a leader in adopting the junior firefighter program and in having members join the CSRD Fire Service Chaplaincy and Critical Incident Stress Management Teams.

“Their assistance and dedication in helping coordinate the work on upgrades to their fire hall helped to ensure the project ran smoothly and, despite their many obligations, the members are always willing to go above and beyond for the good of their neighbours and all residents of the CSRD,” said Derek Sutherland, Team Leader of Protective Services, as he congratulated the department on their achievement.

