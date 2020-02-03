“Taste of Home” brings international flavours to Kelowna

The event celebrated 18 different cultures

Kelowna residents had a glimpse of 18 different cultures over the weekend’s Global Citizen Taste of Home.

The event held at the New Life Centre in Kelowna featured food, games, as well as crafts.

According to Global Citizen, the games and activities were specifically designed to promote cross-cultural interaction and understanding.

There were also dance performances which featured colourful traditional attires as attendees enjoyed signature dishes from different booths.

Each dish was chosen to reflect people’s home countries and showcase the diversity that can be found in the Okanagan.

READ MORE: Federal funds for Central Okanagan Global Citizen Events

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
