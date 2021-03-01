Taxi involved in 3 vehicle crash in West Kelowna

A three-vehicle crash, including a taxi, is causing delays along Highway 97 in West Kelowna, on Monday.
The three vehicles appeared to have rear-ended each other in the left-bound lane right before Daimler Road.
One southbound lane is blocked and traffic is backed up.
The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m.
None of those involved reported any serious injury.
