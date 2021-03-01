Taxi involved in 3 vehicle crash in West Kelowna

The incident happened about 3:30 p.m. Monday

A three-vehicle crash, including a taxi, is causing delays along Highway 97 in West Kelowna, on Monday.

The three vehicles appeared to have rear-ended each other in the left-bound lane right before Daimler Road.

One southbound lane is blocked and traffic is backed up.

The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m.

None of those involved reported any serious injury.

READ MORE: Peachland to only allow West Kelowna sports teams at local facilities

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

car crash