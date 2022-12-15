Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka (CFIA handout)

Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka (CFIA handout)

Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka recalled in B.C. over high levels of copper

Affected product was sold in 750 millilitre bottles in British Columbia, Alberta

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka due to high levels of copper.

The affected product was sold in 750 millilitre bottles in British Columbia, Alberta and online.

It may also have been distributed nationally.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been illnesses reported with the product.

The agency says further recalls may be announced as it continues a food safety investigation.

Customers are being told to either throw the vodka out or return it to where it was purchased.

The Canadian Press

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Environment ministers try to get Montreal biodiversity talks on track in last days
Next story
Cold, dry weather threatens fish habitat but not power demand: BC Hydro

Just Posted

UBCO engineers consulted with 22 Okanagan communities to develop recommendations and best practices to improve flood resilience. (Photo/UBCO)
UBCO engineers dive into local flood recovery, prevention in Central Okanagan

Rhonda Zakala (YMCA, left middle), Richelle Lecky (BGC Okanagan, right middle) encourage the community to support reaching their $500,000 fundraising goal through the 25th Anniversary of the Tree of Hope Campaign. Donations will be matched by Ken and Linda Stober (far left, far right) of the Stober Foundation until December 31st. (YMCA of Southern Interior/Contributed)
Kelowna’s Tree of Hope almost at finish line of donation goal

Conceptual rendering of supportive housing project planned for Richter Street. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Women’s supportive housing planned for Kelowna’s Pandosy area

COSAR rescued a skier on Dec. 14, 2022. (COSAR/Facebook)
2 calls in 3 days for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Pop-up banner image