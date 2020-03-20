(File)

Teachers, support workers to return to Central Okanagan schools after spring break

Upon return, staff will begin planning to implement programs for off‐site learning

Teachers and support workers at SD23 facilities will return to work following spring break, the school board announced today.

On March 30, staff will return to work to begin planning to implement programs for off‐site learning and to determine what services will be offered at schools.

“As you are aware, the Ministry of Education, on the direction of the Provincial Health Officer, ordered all in‐class instruction suspended until further notice,” said board chair Moyra Baxter. “As a school district, we are determining how this will work so that students will have opportunities for continued learning.”

The board’s senior staff spent the last week planning for school building safety and hygiene, continued learning opportunities for students, and how they can care for the children of front-line health workers.

While it hasn’t divulged exactly what those strategies look like yet, Baxter said the board will communicate them as soon as it can.

“As a board of education, we are confident that we can provide the support and leadership that is needed to help keep our community safe,” said Baxter. “Trustees are grateful to have a large team of excellent administrators and staff in our district who can support one another to deliver education in new ways.”

READ MORE: B.C.’s top doctor bans dine-in guests at restaurants across province

READ MORE: B.C. COVID-19 cases jump by another 77, another care home affected

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. supreme and provincial courts suspend regular operations
Next story
COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor bans dine-in guests at restaurants across province

Just Posted

Kelowna looking at electronic options for council meetings due to COVID-19

As councillors opt not to attend council meetings, city looking at other options

Teachers, support workers to return to Central Okanagan schools after spring break

Upon return, staff will begin planning to implement programs for off‐site learning

Central Okanagan Food Bank receives $10,000 in time of need

The donation was from a fundraiser challenge hosted by Trellis Social Enterprise

City of Kelowna closes several in-person services, will be offered remotely

City hall remains open by appointment only

‘It was a stupid mistake’: Lake Country couple regretful of panic purchase, donate $1,000

Dan Marcotte has donated $1,000 to local food bank but said he’s still receiving death threats

BC SPCA Kelowna asking for help through adoption, donation

Adoptions are by appointment only to keep community safe

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

COVID-19: Penticton Indian Band declares state of emergency

As of March 20 there are 19 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Interior Health region

Follow directives to slow spread of COVID-19, Summerland mayor urges

Mayor Toni Boot calls on community to practice social distancing

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

World COVID-19 afternoon update March 20: Death toll rises in Washington State

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000, borders about to close

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

Revelstoke CMH lodge confirms recent guest tested postive for COVID-19

The company said it was just notified today and is alerting staff to self-isolate

No public access at March 23 Summerland council meeting

Access banned in response to COVID-19 concerns, but video will be aired the following day

Most Read