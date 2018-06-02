Teachers’ union files grievance over public school educator shortage in B.C.

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says shortages will hinder classroom learning in September if no changes

B.C.’s teachers’ union has filed a grievance due to the province’s ongoing shortage of educators in schools across the province.

B.C. Teachers’ Federation president Glen Hansman said in a news release this week that ongoing teacher shortages remain a significant problem for many schools and threatens to cause disruption in the next school year.

“It’s now June 1st and there are still reports of non-certified teachers working in classrooms, students with special needs losing out on their programs or being sent home, and hundreds of classes with class compositions that don’t meet the learning needs of students,” he said.

“While there were some announcements in February to slightly increase teacher education spots, the lack of bold action and provincial co-ordination means the shortage will make the next school year challenging as well.”

READ MORE: Horgan promises new school funding formula in B.C.

Classrooms impacted are in all corners of the province including Vancouver, Quesnel and Prince Rupert, Hansman said,

In Quesnel, the union says there were nine full-time teaching jobs held by non-certified people this spring. In Vancouver, it says there are 1,817 classes with four or more children with special needs, which means they aren’t getting the support they would with more special education supports.

The complaint is now in arbitration.

The union has proposed several recommendations, including making housing and moving allowances accessible in all school districts, mentorship programs to retain new teachers and waiving fees for retiring teachers trying to recertify.

READ MORE: B.C. teachers’ union to ask for higher salaries to help with shortages

Other recommendations include expanding access to the current rural and remote living allowance, a student loan forgiveness program and changes to starting salaries and financial assistance for qualification upgrades.

A Supreme Court of Canada decision in 2016 forced the provincial government to restore staffing to 2002 levels after it ruled a former Liberal government improperly took away the union’s right to bargain class size and the composition of those classes.

An agreement was reached on class size and composition in March 2017.

Education Minister Rob Fleming said the government knew there would be challenges as districts tried to hire the largest number of teachers in generations.

“We have some more work to do with additional teacher recruitment, that’s why we’ve funded more teacher-training spaces, that’s why we have 1,800 new graduates coming out of universities next year ready to be teachers.”

Fleming said he believes school districts are going to be able to complete their hiring and replenish teacher-on-call lists in time for the next school year.

Districts were recruiting across the country and 97 per cent of the hiring was completed this year, Fleming said, adding somewhere between 3,500 and 3,700 teachers.

The government hired 3,500 teachers last year as part of its obligations stemming from the Supreme Court decision.

Fleming announced another $571,000 in February to train 100 teachers in fields such as special education, French, math and physics.

Despite that, Hansman said bold action is needed.

“If the government and school districts don’t address these concerns urgently, students will keep losing out when the new school year starts.”

With files from The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada hoping its tariff threat will prompt US back down

Just Posted

Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Every Saturday, the Kelowna Capital News will recap on popular stories from the week

Kelowna Falcons open season with victory

A pair of comebacks help Falcons to walk-off victory over Bells

Southern B.C. Interior rallies behind JoeAnna’s House

Day of Giving donations exceed $355,000

Participants to grind for a great cause

The annual Boucherie Grind goes June 24 in West Kelowna

Speculation tax town hall meeting scheduled in West Kelowna

The controversial impending property tax will be discussed June 13

What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place this weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Reyna, Techera help Vancouver Whitecaps beat Colorado Rapids 2-1

Colorado has lost seven in a row overall and four straight at home

Canada hoping its tariff threat will prompt US back down

Canada’s government not ready to discuss support, potential bailout packages for Canadian businesses

OPINION: On helmets and helicopter parenting

How the “what-ifs’ and close calls can drive people with kids crazy

Former hostage Joshua Boyle granted bail with conditions

Boyle is charged with various offences including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement

Osoyoos sets the mood for romance

From secluded hikes to wine tastings, the Osoyoos Indian Band delivers a variety of activities

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

VIDEO: Man recounts truck suddenly covered in ‘brown splatters’ from the sky

A Williams Lake man is wondering if the brown ‘crap’ that fell onto his truck last Saturday came from a plane as well

VIDEO: B.C.’s minimum wage rises to $12.65

What do you think: Too much? Too little? We ask B.C. businesses, residents what they think

Most Read