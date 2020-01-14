Team Capital News joins Swinging with the Stars

Swinging with the Stars raises funds for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association

Members of Team Capital News are just about ready to show their moves.

The team includes Capital News reporters Natalia Cuevas-Huaico and Michael Rodriguez.

Cuevas-Huaico has some experience dancing, but Rodriguez is only getting his first taste as he learns the moves for the gala.

Dancing with them is Kelowna nurse Ashton LePage. She said being in the medical field, she knows the importance of hospice services for the community.

“I know how important it is to give back to the community, but I also know how important these services are to our community, our patients and our families,” LePage said.

The team is led by dance instructors Jen Harden and Madison Koch.

Harden has been involved for a few years, first as a performer with the Canadian School of Ballet and now, as an instructor.

She wants to give back to the community through this fundraiser, especially to a cause she has family ties to.

“Both of my grandparents were in hospice, so it’s a very special connection for me to give back and I know how important it is and how much everyone does with hospice in the community and making that transition so much easier,” Harden said.

Cuevas-Huaico said the dancing aspect was intimidating at first, but they wanted to contribute however they can.

“The Central Okanagan Hospice Association does is a really important organization. They do really good work in the community, so it’s good to be here dancing for them,” Rodriguez said.

For more information on the team and to donate, visit their fundraising page.

Swinging with the Stars will be held on Feb. 22 at the Delta Hotels Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

