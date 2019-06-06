One man was arrested early on June 6 after Kelowna RCMP executed a search warrant and found suspected illicit drugs, replica fire arms. The man was later released with no charges. (files)

Tear gas used by Kelowna RCMP in search of Glenmore home

Suspected drugs, replica fire arms taken from home on Longhill Road, one arrested and later released

Tear gas canisters were used while executing a search warrant early this morning of a man investigators believe has ties to the local drug trade.

Kelowna RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team assisted the Street Enforcement Unit with the execution of a search warrant on a Glenmore-area home as part of an ongoing investigation.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP execute search warrant leading to charges

An undisclosed amount of suspected illicit drugs were seized during the search of the property in the 2300-block of Longhill Road, along with a pair of replica firearms.

“A dynamic entry into the residence was made by the Emergency Response Team, who deployed tear gas canisters inside the home,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “A single occupant was located inside the home during the warrant execution and he was taken into police custody without any incident.”

READ MORE: Handgun mail-order arrest has Okanagan tie

The 64-year-old Kelowna man was later released without criminal charges at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the SEU.

