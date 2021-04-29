Salmon Arm's Visitor Information Centre sits empty on Wednesday morning, Aug. 26, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Technology replacing Okanagan’s tourism centres

Use of centres drop drastically in Penticton, Salmon Arm, Kamloops and Vernon

With maps, reviews and suggestions readily available at our fingertips, the need for some services is fading.

That’s exactly the case with the Vernon tourism centre, which has closed its doors for good.

“Over the last few years, the use of the brick and mortar facility has gone down and down,” the city’s community infrastructure and development director Kim Flick said.

Cell phones, tablets and computers have taken over the work of tourist information centres in the past five years. The steady decline is evident since 2006, when the visitor information centre had 25,429 visitors. By 2019 that number dropped 58 per cent to 10,583.

The centre saw a slight uptick in usage in the summer of 2014 when centralized, but the downward trend has continued since then.

“The stats speak volumes, it’s losing money, it’s not doing what it intended,” Coun. Kari Gares said.

The situation is similar in other communities when looking at data from 2010 to 2019:

• Kamloops saw a 52 per cent decrease (its centre closed in 2020)

• Salmon Arm experienced a 48 per cent drop

• Penticton saw a drastic drop of 82 per cent

Operating the centre has been costly. While Destination BC provides an annual $25,000 grant, Vernon’s annual operations contract was approximately $190,000. That price tag did not include maintenance of the building.

Instead, the Tourism Commission has endorsed an interim approach to visitor serving for 2021 – spending $25,000 to enhance digital visitor servicing and $30,000 for mobile visitor servicing.

“Going to where the tourists are and providing them with what they need,” Flick said.

The old brick building will instead be used as a washroom facility for the City Centre Park which is under construction at the old Civic Arena site.

READ MORE: More roundabouts coming to Vernon

But there are still some who rely on such centres to find what they are looking for.

Coun. Scott Anderson said he did just that on a past visit to Prince George.

He blames the location of Vernon’s centre as part of the decline in attendance. Tucked in town, forcing southbound motorists to turn left off the highway, made it unattractive, he said, adding having centres at either end of town was the better way to go.

“Moving it downtown was just a dumb idea all around,” Anderson said.

The removal of the tourism centre also includes removing the sani-dump station. It will be temporarily relocated at the old Kin Racetrack until a permanent location can be identified.

READ MORE: Sani-dump moving to Vernon’s old Kin Racetrack

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 exposures identified at 3 more Central Okanagan Schools
Next story
B.C. Supreme Court rejects Wet’suwet’en bid to toss LNG pipeline certificate

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 exposure at Penticton Indian Band funeral

Members of the Okanagan and Penticton Indian Bands are being asked to monitor for symptoms

School district staff can start to receive a COVID vaccine shot this week. (File photo)
Central Okanagan School District staff to get COVID vaccine shot

Interior Health quickly sets up clinics for AstraZeneca and Pfizer shots this week

There were 215 cases of COVID-19 in the Central Okanagan from April 18 to 24, according to BCCDC data. (BC Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 cases continue downward trend in Central Okanagan

From April 18 to 24, Central Okanagan recorded 215 cases

Corinna Chong won the 2021 CBC Short Story Prize. (Andrew Pulvermacher photo)
Kelowna writer wins 2021 CBC short story prize

Corinna Chong also teaches creative writing and publishing at Okanagan College

The administrative headquarters for Central Okanagan Public Schools in Kelowna. (File photo)
COVID-19 exposures identified at 3 more Central Okanagan Schools

15 schools in the Central Okanagan are listed with recent exposures on IH’s school exposures webpage

Danny Fulton receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Pop-up vaccination clinic for Indigenous residents comes to Kelowna

First Nations Health Authority is hosting the clinic at Kelowna’s Coast Capri Hotel

A woman, left, prepares to inject herself with an unknown substance as a man sits in a wheelchair outside Insite, the supervised consumption site, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. street drugs poisoned with benzos could lead to ‘catastrophic’ overdoses: advocate

Public Safety Ministry says drugs containing benzodiazepines were detected in 51% of deaths in February

A homeless camp is pictured in Strathcona Park in Vancouver. British Columbia’s housing minister says campers in Vancouver’s Strathcona Park can either choose to accept the housing on offer or leave the park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. working to house people camping in Vancouver park as deadline to leave looms

Campers at the park have until Friday at 10 a.m. to tear down their tents

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at the B.C. legislature, April 27, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. has 503 in hospital, 874 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Pressure on hospitals at highest level, especially in Lower Mainland

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A drive-through vaccination clinic in Point Roberts. Fire chief Christopher Carleton is proposing the same to help inoculate B.C. residents who cross the border. (Point Roberts Fire Department)
U.S. border town offering its leftover COVID-19 vaccines to people in B.C.

A Point Roberts fire chief is asking state officials to grant an exemption to Canadians going south for in-car inoculations

Cleo Ruffle a volunteer at KCR
KCR: Volunteering is, finding your passion

KCR Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

This vacuum sealed package of MDMA was mailed to a Port Hardy family back in February along with a happy birthsay card signed by a Russian composer who died in 1924. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)
Mysterious package sent to B.C. family by dead Russian composer stuffed with ecstacy

Police confirm powder contained along with Happy Birthday wishes from Europe was MDMA

FILE – Diversion tunnels have been completed to redirect the Peace River during low water this summer, in one of the most critical steps to completing the Site C dam, March 2020. (BC Hydro)
COVID outbreak declared at Site C; 40 workers have been infected since March

There are 13 workers currently infected with COVID-19

Most Read