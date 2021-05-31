Teddy bears support those grieving Kamloops residential school victims

Residents urged to put a stuffed animal on their porch May 31 at 5 p.m. and leave their light on

Vernon residents are showing their support for those grieving the loss of 215 children, whose remains were discovered at the Kamloops Residential School May 28, 2021. Residents are asked to put a teddy bear out on their porch at 5 p.m. Monday, May 31 and leave the light on. (Leo Isaac photo)

Light is being shed on the dark history of residential schools revealed with the discovery of the remains of 215 children in Kamloops on May 28.

Residents around the world were urged to show their support to those who are grieving by putting teddy bears on their porch and leaving the light on tonight, Monday, May 31, at 5 p.m.

Kelsie Kilawna, a reporter with IndigiNews, is hoping to support her community on Westside by doing this.

“A lot of our families are grieving these losses right now. Many of our living aunts, uncles, and grandparents went here and so even us as kids we grew up with knowing the stories of these bodies,” Kilawna said. “To have it so publicly all over means that we have to grieve in public, something we aren’t familiar with doing.”

She posted the event on Facebook and asked the community to show their support and share photos when they can.

“A lot of our stories went so long with people not believing us, and even us as kids I remember defending these stories to teachers, or other adults, so now to have this validated has been a hit to the heart. We need your support now more than ever, and if you’re wondering how to help, this is how you can help right now.”

Clayton Bell created the event via Facebook, which already has approximately 1,000 people signed up as going and nearly 800 interested.

“It is important that we acknowledge the pain and trauma this has caused past and present generations,” Bell said in his event.

Vernon resident Leo Isaac already has a couple of stuffed animals and candles out on his driveway, where he drew 215 hearts in sidewalk chalk to honour the lives lost.

