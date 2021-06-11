Teen missing in Manning Park found after 24 hours

Young man spends night on mountain and survives with just a few scrapes

Princeton GSAR responds 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In 2020 the crew was called out 34 times, and members spent 721 hours on calls, and 683 hours training. Photo Princeton GSAR Facebook

A 19-year-old from Montreal, missing in Manning Park, was found safe by Princeton Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) Friday, June 11.

According to RCMP Clp. Kyle Richmond the young man had only some minor scrapes after spending one night on a mountain.

The teen was reported missing about 1 p.m. Thursday June 10. He’d managed to contact friends and family by cell phone, from an unspecified peak, and indicated he was lost.

Contact soon ceased when it is believed his cell phone died.

GSAR used helicopters to search the area, and the missing man was found early Friday afternoon.

