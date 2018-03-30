Teen parents get healthy start

Coast Capital Kelowna Branch Staff donated $16,000 to YMCA’s Young Parent program through their Community Investment Grant for Youth. This generous donation, accepted by Ester Pike of the YMCA of Okanagan, will allow the Y to offer young mothers parenting education, diapers, formula child care for their young ones and other necessities to help them thrive. - Credit: Contributed

A Kelowna company is donating funds to help young parents.

Coast Capital Savings Credit Union recently donated $16,000 to the YMCA’s Young Parent program.

The funding from its Community Investment Grant for Youth will provide counselling, parenting training, personal planning, employment preparation, certifications, and child care to teenage parents who are attending Kelowna Senior Secondary School while raising their babies, according to the YMCA.

“These young parents are facing housing, mental health, life management and educational barriers,” said Danielle Miranda, general manager of the Y’s childcare programs. “The generosity from Coast Capital will ensure they will have the support and resources needed to graduate and achieve their future goals – either employment or post-secondary – as well as supporting the healthy development of their children.”

Each year the YMCA of Okanagan, though its Strong Kids Campaign, is able to provide financial assistance to low-income families so they have access to Y child care and other programs that will improve their health, development and positively impact their lives. This is only made possible through the generous support of our community.

Learn more about the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign and other opportunities to give at ymcaokanagan.ca.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.