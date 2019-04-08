Crystal Schick/Yukon News A grizzly bear struts along the South Klondike on Sept. 23.

Teen survives Montana bear attack with minor injuries

The teen didn’t have time to use his bear spray and the bear pushed him up against a tree

Wildlife officials say a teen survived a bear attack with relatively minor injuries in southwestern Montana.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks say it was likely a grizzly bear that attacked the 17-year-old south of Ennis Sunday. Morgan Jacobsen of FWP says the teen was visiting Montana from Utah.

READ MORE: Bear that killed Yukon mother and baby was ‘emaciated,’ coroner says

The agency says he was out looking for shed antlers when he heard a “thump” behind him and saw the bear charge.

The agency says he didn’t have time to use his bear spray and the bear pushed him up against a tree. It eventually pinned him face down on the ground. The boy said he was able to reach over his shoulder and spray the bear and it left.

READ MORE: Is that Yogi Bear? Couple leaves picnic on B.C. beach as uninvited bear moves in

The agency says the bear’s behaviour is typical of surprise close encounters.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Quebec health minister promises changes after woman gives birth in car
Next story
Man charged following alleged stolen truck roll over in Kelowna

Just Posted

JUNO nominated Madison Violet to give intimate house concert

The duo will play at Tess’ House April 9

Casualties of the OD crisis remembered in Kelowna

“We’re sorry, we didn’t know what to do, or how to do it.”

Temporary closures of two parks for flood restoration work

Sutherland Bay Park and Sarsons Park will be temporarily closed during April

Man charged following alleged stolen truck roll over in Kelowna

Police said, the man was arrested on scene and is expected in court at the end of May

Surrey man charged in 2018 Kelowna killing in court

Five days have been set aside to hear evidence in the case of Tejwant Danjou

Couple survives power line pole impaling SUV in Seattle

The crash was so sudden that they said they didn’t realize what had happened

Two small fires burn near Merritt

Two small wildfires were reported on Sunday in the Lower Nicola

Air quality monitored after Squamish structure fire

Extensive smoke was billowing from the roof of an industrial building

Fort St. John councillor named B.C. Conservative leader

Trevor Bolin continues party’s opposition to carbon tax

Teen survives Montana bear attack with minor injuries

The teen didn’t have time to use his bear spray and the bear pushed him up against a tree

Petition to end B.C. ‘wolf-whacking’ contests gains 60,000 signatures

Petition follows an open letter to the government from dozens of environmental and animal advocates

Shuswap man charged with fraud over $5,000

Offences alleged to have taken place in 2012 in Salmon Arm and White Rock

What turned the water pink? B.C. greenhouse worker made mistake with flower dye

Chilliwack greenhouse owner says ‘no immediate danger’ from non-toxic dye released into waterway

56 per cent of Canadians believe it’s better to wait to buy a home: poll

Survey says Canadians see it as balanced between buyers’ and sellers’ market for first time in 5 years

Most Read