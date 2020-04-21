Telus Thompson Okanagan donates $100,000 to nonprofits to aid in COVID-19 response

Nine charities across the Okanagan will receive emergency relief grants

TELUS Thompson Okanagan Community Board has announced it is donating $100,000 to local charities across the Okanagan to support responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Thompson Okanagan is committing another $115,000 for a total of $315,000 to be given out in 2020. TELUS and its 13 Canadian Community Boards have a longstanding history of being there for our local customers and communities in the face of adversity.

“In these unprecedented times, the value that our charitable sector provides our communities is more crucial than ever,” said Sean Pihl, board chair of the TELUS Thompson Okanagan Community Board.

“As the charities and nonprofits across the country work to rapidly pivot their programs, these funds are crucial to enable the delivery of resources to those who need it most. TELUS Community Boards have empowered local community leaders who know the needs in their communities best with the authority to make funding decisions that will have the greatest impact on the lives of their neighbours, and we are proud to support vital community work during this crisis.”

The nine grassroots organizations receiving emergency funding from the TELUS Thompson Okanagan Community Board are:

  • Aquaforum – to support an online science and technology education program
  • Auxiliary to the Penticton Hospital Society – to support a food security program
  • Big Little Science Centre – to support online coding, robotics and film making
  • Boys and Girls Club of Kamloops – to support virtual homework assistance and food security
  • Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society – to support leadership and healthy relationships programs for boys
  • Elephant Thoughts Educational Outreach – to support a virtual Indigenous science program
  • Kamloops – Cariboo Regional Immigrants Society – to support a program for newcomer youth to help with community integration
  • Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs – to support a food security and support program for marginalized youth
  • Vernon Science and Discovery Society – to support a virtual space experience program

