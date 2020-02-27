Temperature expected to hit double digits this weekend in Kelowna

The mercury could reach as high as 10 degrees on Friday

It looks like winter may be in the rearview mirror as temperatures begin to warm up in the Central Okanagan.

According to Environment Canada, Kelowna is currently plus 9 and cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this morning.

Heading into the afternoon a mix of sun and cloud is expected with temperatures continuing to hover around 9 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Friday’s forecast is a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 10 degrees. On Saturday, temperatures may cool to as low as 6 C and Sunday is expected to be bright and sunny with temperatures around 8 C.

READ MORE: Morning Start: Abraham Lincoln’s dog was also assassinated

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vernon
Next story
Penticton RCMP seeking suspect of vandalism to Chinese place of gathering

Just Posted

Temperature expected to hit double digits this weekend in Kelowna

The mercury could reach as high as 10 degrees on Friday

Samantha Venables: Combining fitness and community

She is the owner of PACE Spin, located in the Landmark District

Lake Country resident looks back at 50 year career with BC Tree Fruits

Elaine Roseen’s starting wage with the company in 1969 was $1.50

West Kelowna council passes resolution to opt-out of spec tax

The resolution is part of continued efforts to have the city removed from the spec tax

Dr. Silvina Mema: Canada is the land of opportunity

She is a medical health officer with Interior Health

Morning Start: Abraham Lincoln’s dog was also assassinated

Your morning start for Thursday, February 27, 2020

Penticton man arrested, charged for local drug trafficking operation

41-year-old Ryan Chaffey of Penticton was arrested at a suite on the 1000 block of Westminster Ave.

Penticton RCMP seeking suspect of vandalism to Chinese place of gathering

RCMP are investigating a reported incidence of vandalism after an alleged racially-motivated attack

Penticton bylaw officers tear down homeless man’s camp

Bylaw had “serious” safety and fire concerns about the dwelling in the Skaha Lake parking lot.

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vernon

Patient was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital around 8:30 a.m. Thursday

UPDATE: Boy, 5, will donate organs after crash that killed father, son on B.C. highway

Mike Cochlin and sons Liam and Quinn were travelling on Highway 5A

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to meet today with federal and B.C. governments

Nationwide rail and road blockades have been popping up for weeks

Shuswap boy wins stick from hockey hero with rock, paper, scissors

Chase’s Payton Koch’s exchange with Minnesota Wild’s Kevin Fiala caught on camera

Chinatowns across Canada report drop in business due to new coronavirus fears

Around the world, about 81,000 people have become ill with the virus

Most Read