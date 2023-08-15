Paddling along Okanagan Lake during the August heat wave. (Jennifer Smith/ Black Press Media)

Paddling along Okanagan Lake during the August heat wave. (Jennifer Smith/ Black Press Media)

Temperature records broken as B.C. heat wave spreads across Interior

14 temperature records were broken in B.C. yesterday (Aug. 14)

Temperature records were broken across B.C. yesterday amidst a heat wave that has residents of Kelowna, Revelstoke, and Golden reaching for their fans.

A total of 14 daily temperature records were broken throughout the province on Monday (Aug. 14).

A nearly 80-year-old record was broken in Revelstoke as the temperature at the Revelstoke Airport peaked at 37.5 C, breaking the previous record of 36.1 C set in 1945.

Temperatures in Revelstoke could reach as high as 34 C again on Tuesday according to officials.

The City of Revelstoke has opened the Community Centre as a designated cooling zone for those looking to escape the heat, especially the elderly and vulnerable.

READ MORE: Homeless, impoverished at risk during B.C. heat wave, advocates warn

Just south of Revelstoke, heat records were broken in Nakusp. A high of 35.4 C broke the previous record of 35 C set in 1973.

Scorching temperatures of 37.8 C in Kelowna edged out the previous record of 37.3 C set in 1998.

A heat warning is in effect for the Kelowna area as officials warn that the current high temperatures will persist through Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, daytime temperatures in the Okanagan Valley, South Thompson and Fraser Canyon are expected to climb up to as high as 40 C.

In Golden, temperatures peaked at 34.6 C yesterday, breaking the previous record of 34.4 C set back in 1956. A new record was also set in Yoho National Park near Golden, with a temperature of 30.6C breaking the old record of 29.4 C set in 1930.

Records were also set in Cache Creek, Cranbrook, Lillooet, Malahat, Pemberton, Pitt Meadows, Port Alberni, Tatlayoko Lake, and Trail.

READ MORE: First round scores from the PGA of BC Championship in Revelstoke

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GoldenHeat waveKelownaNakuspRevelstoke

Love The Kelowna Capital News?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man shot by police in multi-hour standoff in Grand Forks
Next story
VIDEO: Nautique wake and surf Regatta at Kelowna resort

Just Posted

Fire crews are making process on the Ross Moore Lake wildfire despite a forecast of warmer temperatures. (BC Wildfire Services)
Fire crews making process on blaze outside Kamloops despite heat

Paddling along Okanagan Lake during the August heat wave. (Jennifer Smith/ Black Press Media)
Temperature records broken as B.C. heat wave spreads across Interior

The ‘Working Man’ statue in downtown Kelowna was toppled and damaged on Aug. 12, 2023. (contributed)
Kelowna RCMP searching for 4 men after damage to ‘Working Man’ statue

(Eldorado Resort/Submitted)
VIDEO: Nautique wake and surf Regatta at Kelowna resort