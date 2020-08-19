City Park Beach in Kelowna. (Contributed)

Temperature records set across the Okanagan

Kelowna, Summerland and Penticton had their second record-breaking day in a row

For the second day in a row, several temperature records were broken across the Okanagan.

Monday and Tuesday (Aug. 17 and 18) saw temperatures in the mid- and upper-30s as a ridge of high pressure moved over the southern part of the province.

According to Environment Canada’s weather summaries, after records were broken in Kelowna, Penticton and Summerland on Monday, they were again broken on Tuesday:

  • In Kelowna, the 37 C daily high edged out the 1967 record of 36.7 C.
  • Penticton’s 37.5 C scorcher broke its old record of 36.7 C, also set in 1967.
  • Summerland’s old 1967 record of 36.7 C was also broken, as temperatures reached 37.1 C.
  • Vernon, which did not set any temperature records on Monday, broke the previous 2010 record of 35.5 C by a hair with a 35.7 C high.

Through the rest of the week, temperatures will begin to cool off, reaching back into the mid- to high-20s by Thursday. Showers are expected in some areas across the Okanagan on Friday but Saturday and Sunday are expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-20s.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
What to do with pets during the Mount Christie wildfire evacuation
Next story
Another wildfire sparks near Dry Lake, north of Princeton

Just Posted

UPDATE: Mount Christie wildfire grows to 1,400 hectares

More than 300 homes are on an evacuation order about 6 km from Okanagan Falls

Munroe Creek fire grows to 5.9 hectares near Summerland

The 5 hectare blaze is in the Munroe Creek area

Solomon Mountain and Carmi Creek wildfires remain out-of-control

The regional district is currently maintaining a 44 property evacuation alert

West Kelowna Walmart employee planning strike over pandemic pay, wage inequality

‘How do they want to force people to wear masks but they don’t want to pay us hazard pay?’

Kelowna Cancer Centre to get new diagnostic scanner from province

Dix said the new PET-Scanner will save interior cancer patients from having to undergo screening in Vancouver

B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

Another wildfire sparks near Dry Lake, north of Princeton

This is the second fire in the area this month

New B.C. political party ‘further left than the NDP, greener than the Greens’

Skeena and Bulkley Valley EcoSocialist Party organizer Edward Quinlan explains the party’s philosophy

Shuswap wildfires range from out of control to well contained

One fire being monitored from the air with no ground crew deployed

Doctors brace for viral overload between cold and flu season and COVID-19

COVID-19 testing centres could be overloaded this winter as symptoms can be similar between the three illnesses

Better Business Bureau issues warnings over billing for weight loss app Noom

Bureau warned customers to read terms carefully when they sign up for a free trial, especially for health and wellness apps.

Shuswap man wanted to be caught for child pornography offences

Judge told accused was trying to get help to stop addiction

COVID-19: B.C. eviction ban ends for tenants owing back rent

Pandemic rent supplement ends as rent comes due Sept. 1

B.C. Indigenous leaders call for closure of all Fraser River sockeye fisheries

Tsilhqot’in First Nations have closed fishing for their members to save critical salmon stocks

Most Read