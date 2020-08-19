Temperature records set across the Okanagan

Kelowna, Summerland and Penticton had their second record-breaking day in a row

For the second day in a row, several temperature records were broken across the Okanagan.

Monday and Tuesday (Aug. 17 and 18) saw temperatures in the mid- and upper-30s as a ridge of high pressure moved over the southern part of the province.

According to Environment Canada’s weather summaries, after records were broken in Kelowna, Penticton and Summerland on Monday, they were again broken on Tuesday:

In Kelowna, the 37 C daily high edged out the 1967 record of 36.7 C.

Penticton’s 37.5 C scorcher broke its old record of 36.7 C, also set in 1967.

Summerland’s old 1967 record of 36.7 C was also broken, as temperatures reached 37.1 C.

Vernon, which did not set any temperature records on Monday, broke the previous 2010 record of 35.5 C by a hair with a 35.7 C high.

Through the rest of the week, temperatures will begin to cool off, reaching back into the mid- to high-20s by Thursday. Showers are expected in some areas across the Okanagan on Friday but Saturday and Sunday are expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-20s.

