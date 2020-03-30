Sunshine in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Temperatures in Kelowna to hit double digits by the weekend

Kelowna is expected to hit a high 13 degrees on Friday, April 3

While the province of British Columbia has essentially shut down, apart from essential services in an effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, many can feel deflated, bored or even depressed.

Fortunately, there is some good news to smile about.

Kelowna is heating up and there is no better excuse than to get outside and get some fresh air, while of course practicing social distancing.

According to Environment Canada, Kelowna is expected to hit highs of 9 degrees throughout the week and 13 degrees by the weekend.

Sure, today’s forecast could be better, but here’s a look at the rest of the week.

READ MORE: Vehicle goes up in smoke in Kelowna garage

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

