Temperature records broken across B.C., again

Another warm day in B.C. resulted in many new temperatures records broken in areas right across the province.
Wednesday marked the second day in a row, following the first heat wave in 2018, that the mercury reached unprecedented levels in certain cities.
The hottest spot in B.C. was the Kamloops area which reached 36.7 C on Wednesday.
A number of other heat records were broken across the province that day:
- Abbotsford Area – 31.2
- Agassiz Area – 31.1 (tied)
- Burns Lake Area – 31.2
- Dawson Creek Area – 31.6
- Fort Nelson Area – 33.4
- Fort st. John Area – 31.5
- Gibsons Area – 28.5
- Hope Area – 30.9
- Kamloops Area – 36.7
- Kootenay National Park Area – 32.0
- Mackenzie Area – 32.0
- Pitt Meadows Area – 32.2
- Prince George Area – 30.9
- Sechelt Area – 28.5
- Squamish Area – 29.7
- Yoho National Park Area – 28.4]
Environment Canada issued a weather warning to several regions of the province on Saturday and again on Monday, due to the intense heat.