Temperatures to soar to 30 C in Kelowna by Friday

As COVID-19 restrictions begin to decrease, Kelowna is heating up.
Other than a rainy day on Monday, the forecast for this week looks quite pleasant for the rest of the week, according to Environment Canada.
On Tuesday, expect a mix of sun and cloud. Wind gusting up from 20 km/hr to 40 km/hr in the afternoon. The high for the day is 19 C with a UV index of 8 or very high. The night time should be clear with a low of 9 C.
Temperatures are expected to hit a high on Friday, coming in at a scorching 30 degrees.
Wednesday, May 27
Sunny. High 23.
Night Clear. Low 10.
Thursday, May 28
Cloudy. High 26.
Night Cloudy periods. Low 13.
Friday, May 29
A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.
Night Cloudy periods. Low 14.
