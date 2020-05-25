People in Kelowna’s City Park on May 18, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Temperatures to soar to 30 C in Kelowna by Friday

The forecast for this week is mainly sunny

As COVID-19 restrictions begin to decrease, Kelowna is heating up.

Other than a rainy day on Monday, the forecast for this week looks quite pleasant for the rest of the week, according to Environment Canada.

On Tuesday, expect a mix of sun and cloud. Wind gusting up from 20 km/hr to 40 km/hr in the afternoon. The high for the day is 19 C with a UV index of 8 or very high. The night time should be clear with a low of 9 C.

Temperatures are expected to hit a high on Friday, coming in at a scorching 30 degrees.

Wednesday, May 27

Sunny. High 23.

Night Clear. Low 10.

Thursday, May 28

Cloudy. High 26.

Night Cloudy periods. Low 13.

Friday, May 29

A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Night Cloudy periods. Low 14.

READ MORE: ‘Problem is people, bears are predictable,’ says Okanagan Conservation

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Problem is people, bears are predictable,’ says Okanagan Conservation
Next story
Proposed wine centre in historic downtown Kelowna building moved to public hearing

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Homebase Baseball Tournament cancelled

A live auction will still take place to raise funds for Joeanna’s House

Kelowna General Hospital Foundation launches fundraising initiative to support local health care

The initiative also highlights workers at Kelowna General Hospital

Kelowna man charged with animal cruelty

The 20-year-old Kelowna resident remains in custody

Proposed wine centre in historic downtown Kelowna building moved to public hearing

The public will get an opportunity to give input on the proposed 625-person capacity wine centre

Temperatures to soar to 30 C in Kelowna by Friday

The forecast for this week is mainly sunny

Dr. Henry ‘encouraged’ as B.C. records two days of single-digit COVID-19 case increases

Four people have died due to the virus in the past 48 hours

Snapshot: Distanced dancing in Salmon Arm

Friends use picnic shelter at Blackburn Park for safe practice

High tech fish transport system set up to ‘whoosh’ salmon past Big Bar landslide

Fish will spend roughly 20 seconds inside the system, moving at roughly 20 metres per second

Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for Canadian workers, says talks are ongoing

Paid sick leave is key to keeping COVID-19 spread under control, prime minister says

Snowbirds jets will not be leaving Kamloops, just yet

The Snowbirds have been in Kamloops since May 17 when a plane crashed killing Capt. Jennifer Casey

COVID-19 checkpoints ‘up to them,’ Bonnie Henry says of remote B.C. villages

Support local tourism economy, but only if you’re invited in

Vancouver Island hasn’t seen a new homegrown case of COVID-19 in two weeks

Island’s low and steady transmission rate chalked up to several factors

COVID-19 Pets: What you need to know

An infograph from Cyberpets.com explains how to care for your pet during COVID-19

Eight people arrested in Victoria homeless camp after enforcement order issued

Those living in tents were given until May 20 to move indoors

Most Read