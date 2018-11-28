THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/The Winchester Star, Scott Mason

Temporary farm workers using Kelowna homeless shelter

Farm workers are using the Gospel Mission for food

Migrant farm workers are using the Gospel Mission’s services, says the executive director of the shelter.

“What we see is people coming through with fruit picking (jobs) for the agricultural (sector) and historically what we’ve gotten is people from Quebec and (more) recently people from South America, Mexico and that area,” said Randy Benson, executive director of the homeless shelter. The workers use the shelter during the summer months, as they work around the Okanagan Valley,” he said.

“And some of those people don’t necessarily stay at the shelter but they use the food service for that sort of thing,” he added.

The summertime typically sees the highest number of transient people visiting the homeless shelter, he said, but the farm workers often camp out, so they typically don’t use the shelter’s beds.

RELATED: Okanagan migrant justice collective fights for temporary foreign worker

Currently the shelter is operating at capacity, with 76 beds for men and 14 for women.

President of the B.C. Fruit Growers Association Bhupinder Dhaliwal was perplexed when he was asked why temporary farm workers are using the shelter’s resources.

“That’s the first I’ve heard about, I’m not sure why they would go there to use food services. They’re hired with a contract, they make an income,” he said.

He was skeptical about the idea, saying they could be tourists.

“(Farm workers) usually don’t travel… they’re usually contracted with certain farms. There’s a lot of youth that come out from Quebec and they do help with the harvesting,” he said. “A late season may mean that workers might visit the shelter to get by for a few days, but “I’m not sure why they would be there.”

Dhaliwal said there’s no food allowances in contracts, but temporary farm workers make around $13 an hour and work roughly 10-hour days.

He said he would look into the issue.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Slippery sections and fog reported on Coquihalla
Next story
West Kelowna wineries ready for Boucherie Road Wine Trail to be complete

Just Posted

Kelowna concert venue closing its doors

Hey Ocean! and We Are The City bid the Habitat a fond farewell

Temporary farm workers using Kelowna homeless shelter

Farm workers are using the Gospel Mission for food

West Kelowna wineries ready for Boucherie Road Wine Trail to be complete

The second phase of the wine trail will open Dec. 7

Mount Boucherie winery hopes to expand

The winery looks to double their retail and tasting area

Slippery sections and fog reported on Coquihalla

Kelowna - Snow is also predicted tonight on the mountain pass

UPDATE: Giving Tuesday Okanagan is underway

GivingTuesday is a global movement for giving and volunteering, taking place each year after Black Friday

Tribunal orders feds to postpone contract in $60B warship project

The federal government annouced it’s contract to design new warships, last month

World faces ‘impossible’ task at post-Paris climate talks

Seasoned negotiators are calling the meeting, which is expected to draw 25,000 participants, “Paris 2.0”

Family left with questions after South Okanagan woman dies in fire

A 65-year-old Penticton woman died in Delta Mobile Home Park fire

Famed anti-poverty activist Harry Leslie Smith dies in Ontario hospital at 95

Smith lived through the Great Depression and fought in the British air force during the Second World War

Alert Ready system to be tested across the country for second time

Test alerts are supposed to appear at 1:55 p.m. local time

Brown scores in OT as Kings beat Canucks 2-1

Vancouver battles back late to pick up single point

UPDATE: Highway 1 open near Revelstoke

Due to a flipped semi truck

Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt, were killed Nov. 26

Most Read