Temporary lift of White Rock Lake wildfire evacuation alert for Armstrong

The White Rock Lake wildfire burns near the Westside on Friday night, Aug. 6, 2021. (Steve Wensley - Prime Light Media)

The City of Armstrong is temporarily lifting its evacuation alert.

The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) will continue to remain open at a reduced level while the city monitors the White Rock Lake wildfire.

The city, along with the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department, Emergency Management BC, BC Wildfire and neighbouring communities will advise residents of any changes on the City’s website: https://www.cityofarmstrong.bc.ca/content/emergencymanagement.

The area of the White Rock Lake wildfire saw recent increased precipitation and higher humidity coupled with reduced temperatures and relaxed winds on the morning of Aug. 7. The weather is expected to remain as such heading into tomorrow, Aug. 8. This prompted the decision to remove the evacuation alert.

The City of Armstrong encourages residents to remain vigilant, stay connected, and to keep their items packed in the event the situation evolves.

The wildfire threat in the area and in the Province of BC is still imminent.

It is important to note the Township of Spallumcheen will remain on evacuation alert.

The primary reasoning for Spallumcheen to remain on alert is due to the size of the municipality and its challenging, remote terrain, as well as the number of large agricultural producers located in the town boundaries.

The City of Armstrong call centre will remain open tomorrow from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm for any residents calls, questions and concerns and can be reached by calling 250-5469-3023.

