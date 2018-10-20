A slow moving landslide is seen inching down a hillside in northern British Columbia, prompting the evacuation of nearby Old Fort, B.C., in an undated handout photo. (B.C. Ministry of Forests and Lands, Marten Geertsema)

Temporary roads being built in areas affected by landslide in northern B.C.

Emergency Management BC news release says Disaster Financial Assistance is available to eligible residents of the Peace River Regional District who may have been affected by the landslides

A temporary road is expected to be completed within three weeks for residents of the small northern B.C. community of Old Fort who were forced out of their homes by a slow-moving landslide.

A Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure news release says the area surrounding the landslide is now stable enough for crews to begin building the road over the slide debris, starting on the west end of the slide zone.

READ MORE: Earth still moving in Old Fort, B.C., but not above homes, geologists say

Meanwhile, an Emergency Management BC news release says Disaster Financial Assistance is available to eligible residents of the Peace River Regional District who may have been affected by the landslides.

Last week some residents were allowed to briefly return to retrieve belongings and prepare their homes for winter.

The slumping hillside was first reported to authorities on Sept. 30 and has prompted the evacuation of the entire community of Old Fort as well as two nearby islands in the Peace River.

The Canadian Press

