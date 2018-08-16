���Capital News file

Temporary smoke relief in sight for Kelowna

Kelowna is expected to see a break in smoke until tomorrow afternoon

The smoke continues to hang onto the valley but there could be a break on the horizon.

Currently the Air quality index is calculated at a moderate six where residents of Kelowna should consider reducing or reschdueling strenuous activities outdoors, however it is forecasted overnight to rise again to an high risk level eight.

Related: A look at B.C. wildfire smoke from space

The smoke is expected to subside temporarily this evening and into tomorrow afternoon at 3 p.m. when the smoke may return.

