Temporary smoke relief in sight for Kelowna

Kelowna is expected to see a break in smoke until tomorrow afternoon

The smoke continues to hang onto the valley but there could be a break on the horizon.

Currently the Air quality index is calculated at a moderate six where residents of Kelowna should consider reducing or reschdueling strenuous activities outdoors, however it is forecasted overnight to rise again to an high risk level eight.

The smoke is expected to subside temporarily this evening and into tomorrow afternoon at 3 p.m. when the smoke may return.

