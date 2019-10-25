Ten $10,000 grants up for grabs for perspective Okanagan filmmakers

Applicants have until Oct. 31 to apply for the project

If you’re between the ages of 14 and 24 and are thinking about starting a career in the film industry, this could be your big break.

A new partnership between Kelowna-based Reel Youth and Telus Storyhive is offering ten $10,000 grants for applicants able to make a film about how technology can empower marginalized people in society.

Applicants have until Oct. 31 to apply for the grant and will be notified around Dec. 2 if their idea is chosen for the project. Successful applicants will then have until the end of June to produce their film before it’s released by Telus Video on Demand in the fall.

READ MORE: Grant announced for new filmmakers

Reel Youth director Mark Vonesch said the grants give perspective filmmakers experience in all aspects of the industry.

“It’s opportunity for young people to enable their filmmaking capacity,” he said.

“It’s an opportunity to let applicants rent their own equipment and to help them pay for actors in their film.”

On top of getting great experience in the industry, successful teams will also be entered into filmmaking workshops throughout the Okanagan as they get mentorship from start to finish to create their film.

Vonesch said opportunities like this don’t happen often for up and coming filmmakers.

“There isn’t a lot of film production funding available for schools and social service organizations to engage youth in the media arts,” he said.

“This program fills a much needed gap.”

This isn’t the first time Reel Youth has helped young people reach their filmmaking dreams. The company has produced over 2,000 films and has seen over 5,000 youth participate in their filmmaking programs in Canada, Vietnam, India and Nepal.

To fill out an application form for the grant, you can Telus Storyhive website.

