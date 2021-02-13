Police stepped in to settle a confrontation between two individuals at an anti-COVID-19 restriction rally in downtown Kelowna on Feb. 13. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Tensions rise between protesters, counter-protesters, at Kelowna anti-restriction rally

More than 100 people gathered at Stuart Park across from Kelowna City Hall on Saturday

Tensions are rising between two groups, one opposing, one promoting COVID-19 restrictions in Kelowna.

A planned ‘mega rally’ for downtown on Saturday (Feb. 13) resulted in more than 100 protesters gathering at Stuart Park, across from several counter-protesters stationed in front of Kelowna City Hall.

The counter-protesters shouted through megaphones, attempting to drown out the messages of those with microphones across the street.

At one point, a protester crossed the street and approached a counter-protester with a megaphone, slapping it away from his mouth. The altercation attracted the presence of police who were parked nearby in unmarked cars.

Mounties issued a ticket, for what and to whom isn’t known.

Warning: the following clip contains profanity

Police were seen writing a ticket following an altercation between a protester and a counter-protester at an anti-COVID-19 restriction rally in downtown Kelowna on Feb 13. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

So far, the anti-restriction protest organizers have received thousands in fines from police for violating COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. Despite this, they continue to gather.

Many could be seen holding signs and waving at drivers. A merchandise table was set up where clothing and signs with the word ‘freedom’ were being sold. Children could be heard coming to the microphone to take their stance on the regulations.

“It’s fighting for your freedom. It’s being stripped away, and it shouldn’t be. It’s Canada, for crying out loud — it’s sad that our rights are being taken over something that’s false,” said an anti-restriction protester who refused to give their name.

“Everyone wants our freedom back. That’s all. It’s just our rights. Our freedoms. It’s all we ask for.”

Tyler Paulson, the individual shown in the clip with the megaphone, has been showing up to the protests each weekend to counter-protest. However, recently, he said things have been escalating.

”Someone needs to show up and say ‘No, this isn’t okay,’” Paulson said.

Tyler Paulson pictured (middle) arguing with an anti-restriction protester in downtown Kelowna on Feb. 13. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

“It’s (physical violence) definitely escalating more… nobody’s actually gotten hit yet, but there are tensions rising, yeah.”

Alongside Paulson, a small group of counter-protesters stood in front of city hall, observing the gathering.

“I’m against the culture, the mentality they’re spreading. And to me, that’s the trouble,” said Reuben Scott.

The Capital News has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for further information on altercations and/or tickets issued.

Last week Kelowna’s mayor and RCMP superintendent discouraged people from attending the rally.

READ MORE: Kelowna officials warn against anti-COVID protests ahead of planned ‘mega rally’

READ MORE: Cause of Lake Country woman’s death on Okanagan Lake ‘undetermined’: Coroner

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

