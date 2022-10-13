A screenshot shows the fire that engulfed a tent in an encampment in Kelowna.

Tent fully engulfed in flames at Kelowna encampment

The tent fire occurred on Thursday morning (Oct. 14)

The Kelowna RCMP and fire department responded to a small fire close to the Okanagan Rail Trail near Wendall Place at Crowley Avenue on Thursday morning (Oct.13).

Upon arrival, a tent was found fully engulfed in flames with someone inside. The person was able to get out before sustaining any injuries and the fire department put out of fire.

“As the temperatures lower, we are seeing more individuals experiencing homelessness using dangerous camp stoves and open flames in an attempt to keep warm,” said Scott Powrie, Sergeant in Charge of the Community Safety Unit. “This of course makes us extremely concerned for the well-being of the people in these encampments.”

The area where the blaze took place is known as ‘Tent City’ where many Kelowna homeless live. RCMP and bylaw are working with these people to find different ways to keep warm, whether its more sleeping bags or finding shelter or the winter months.

