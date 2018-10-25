Terminally ill B.C. woman bound, assaulted in home invasion

A vehicle matching the description used in a Sicamous home invasion early Wednesday was reported stolen out of Armstrong sometime overnight on Oct. 24. That vehicle is a white 2003 Ford F-350 dually with BC license plate DN5358. There is a distinctive rack in the box with orange clearance lights on the cab roof. (RCMP photo)

A woman who is terminally ill with cancer was tied up, assaulted and robbed in a home invasion in Sicamous early Wednesday.

The Sicamous RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspects.

On Oct. 24 at approximately 6:24 a.m., Sicamous RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion and theft on Kappel Street. At the scene, the officers were advised that two males armed with handguns had forced their way into the residence while a female suspect remained outside.

The 59-year-old woman in the home was bound and assaulted, before the suspects fled the scene in a white Ford Dually pickup truck. The suspects stole two small safes, jewelry and prescription drugs.

The victim suffered a fractured nose, stating to investigators that she was held at gunpoint and kicked in the face during the alleged assault. The victim was transported by BC Ambulance Service to receive medical treatment for the injuries suffered.

The RCMP Police Dog Service from Vernon along with Southeast District Air Services assisted in efforts to locate the suspects, who are still at large. While the investigation is still in its early stages, police do not believe this was a random attack.

A vehicle matching the description used in the home invasion was reported stolen out of Armstrong sometime overnight on Oct. 24. That vehicle is a white 2003 Ford F-350 dually with BC licence plate DN5358. There is a distinctive rack in the box with orange clearance lights on the cab roof.

Currently the vehicle remains outstanding and the occupants are considered to be armed and dangerous. Should the vehicle and occupants be seen, police ask the public to not approach them and dial 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this vehicle or the home invasion is asked to call the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878 or CrimeStoppers.

