Tesla taking a look at Kelowna

Dealership and service centre proposed for Airport Business Park

Tesla is looking to set up shop in Kelowna.

A development permit application has been submitted to city hall to build a dealership at 3425 Circuit Road in the Airport Business Park.

The development proposes the construction of a one-storey single-tenant industrial building with a floor area of approximately 30,250 square feet.

The nearest Tesla sales and service facilities outside of the Okanagan are in the Lower Mainland.

However, there are automotive businesses in the Okanagan that do service Tesla vehicles.

