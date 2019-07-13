That’s bananas! New tech shown off at Kelowna library

Technology is advancing and the Okanagan Regional Library is keeping up.

The Kelowna branch library showed off its new tech toys Saturday afternoon, one of which was an arcade-style game that uses bananas (connected electronically) as controllers.

It was just one of the highlights of the technology that will now be available at the Kelowna library’s new creation room called the ‘maker space’. Other tech there includes a 3D printer, robotic drawings, a green screen booth, a sound proof/recording studio and more.

Branch head librarian Chris Stephenson said the new tech will encourage learning and break technological boundaries.

“Libraries across Canada are focusing on STEAM literacy: science, technology, engineering, arts and math,” he said.

“We have the tech industry right near by (the library) in Kelowna, but we’re not experts in every area of technology and the arts, so we hope to bring in mentors who can lead new programs. The ‘maker space’ is a reality that’s come together and we’re really excited what people will do with the space and tech.”

The cutting-edge technology will have limited availability to start, but staff and partners at the library will be on-site for information sessions and training for the new tech throughout the summer on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The development of this type of space and tech has been ongoing with the Okanagan Regional Library since 2015, and through the help of local sponsors and artists the new technology was revealed at the Kelowna branch.

Okanagan Makers, Telus and Interior Savings were a few of the main sponsors for the ‘maker room’.

More information on times and tech available at the Kelowna library can be found at orl.bc.ca.

