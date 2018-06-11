The annual Father’s Day car show revs it’s engines in Kelowna again

The annual Father’s Day Car Show will return Sunday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in City Park.

City Park parking lot will be closed on from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to accommodate the event. Park visitors are advised that vehicles and vendors will be located in the grass area adjacent to the parking lot and surrounding the children’s playground.

Related:Revved up and ready to roll

Traffic routes will be maintained in the downtown core as the participants make their way into the park with their vehicles; however, there will be lane and parking restrictions from 6 to 10:30 a.m. along Leon Avenue, Water Street, Lawrence Avenue and Abbott Street. Motorists are advised to be aware of the increased traffic in the area and traffic control personnel will be on-site.

Public parking will be available at the Library Plaza Parkade located at 1360 Ellis Street, Memorial Parkade and Chapman Parkade at 345 Lawrence Avenue. Accessible parking will still be available in City Park parking lot. For more information about parking, visit kelowna.ca/parking.

Related:Video: Okanagan car show featured on My Classic Car

Residents can reduce traffic and parking congestion by choosing various modes of Active Transportation, such as biking, walking and carpooling. Visit SMARTtrips.ca to learn more about how the City supports and promotes Active Transportation through events, programs, and education.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.