Image credit: Capital News file

The annual Father’s Day car show revs it’s engines in Kelowna again

City Park parking lot will be closed June 17

The annual Father’s Day Car Show will return Sunday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in City Park.

City Park parking lot will be closed on from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to accommodate the event. Park visitors are advised that vehicles and vendors will be located in the grass area adjacent to the parking lot and surrounding the children’s playground.

Related:Revved up and ready to roll

Traffic routes will be maintained in the downtown core as the participants make their way into the park with their vehicles; however, there will be lane and parking restrictions from 6 to 10:30 a.m. along Leon Avenue, Water Street, Lawrence Avenue and Abbott Street. Motorists are advised to be aware of the increased traffic in the area and traffic control personnel will be on-site.

Public parking will be available at the Library Plaza Parkade located at 1360 Ellis Street, Memorial Parkade and Chapman Parkade at 345 Lawrence Avenue. Accessible parking will still be available in City Park parking lot. For more information about parking, visit kelowna.ca/parking.

Related:Video: Okanagan car show featured on My Classic Car

Residents can reduce traffic and parking congestion by choosing various modes of Active Transportation, such as biking, walking and carpooling. Visit SMARTtrips.ca to learn more about how the City supports and promotes Active Transportation through events, programs, and education.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Special place in hell’: Trump’s top advisers accuse Trudeau of betrayal
Next story
Migrants remain at sea as Italy-Malta standoff escalates

Just Posted

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce meets after Premier Horgan lands in Kelowna

The speculation tax was on the tip of everyone’s tongue

The annual Father’s Day car show revs it’s engines in Kelowna again

City Park parking lot will be closed June 17

Dropbike has officially rolled into Kelowna

The bike-sharing program will be released in phases over the week

Homegrown Kelowna Carpenter recognized as one of best

Lukas Pfob built his way onto the podium at Skills Canada Nationals

RCMP bike rodeo give away two bikes

On Friday the two lucky winners raced off

Starbucks Canada closes 1,100 stores for race, bias training

Coffee giant tries to make stores more inclusive after black men arrested at Philadelphia location

Pockets of B.C. not yet impacted by gas shortage

Salmon Arm stations running out but Vernon still pumping

Masked man breaks into suites at B.C. seniors’ home

Nanaimo RCMP are asking if members of the public can help identify the suspect

UPDATED: RCMP officer testifies at inquest for B.C. woman who was shot and left for dead

Then-constable Mike White responded to shots fired call but didn’t get out of vehicle to investigate

South Okanagan attraction makes TripAdvisor Hall of Fame

For eight straight years the Osoyoos attraction has received an Award of Excellence

Arrests made in 2010 case of innocent couple killed

Arrests made in case of innocent couple killed in a case of mistaken identity, say police

Police search for Escalade after shots fired in Kamloops

Gunshots rang out near Thompson Rivers University on Monday

Casino workers petition BCLC for fairness

Workers rallying at BCLC offices today

Robert De Niro apologizes to Canadians for Trump’s recent comments

Apology follows the legendary actor’s profanity against the U.S. president at Sunday’s Tony Awards

Most Read