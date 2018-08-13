Lobby of the Mission Creek Branch in Kelowna Photo:submitted

The Bank of Montreal’s Kelowna branches add Pride flag to lobbies

The bank is taking a step for solidarity, one colour at a time

The Bank of Montreal is the pot of gold at the end of new rainbow crosswalks installed in time for Kelowna’s pride weekend.

The bank revealed its latest addition to its inclusive business model on today, a rainbow walk-way in their lobbies for their clients to enter on.

“It’s not just sexual orientation or identity it’s about anyone feeling included, we all want that,” said Corstiaan Pannekoek, director of BMO Pride Canada in the B.C. Southern Interior. “Even though we are ‘just a bank,’ we want to make sure we welcome everyone who walks in the door and who walks across that threshold— whoever they may be.”

Pannekoek says diversity in staff has become a priority at BMO. The rainbow sidewalks are more than a sign of support for the LGBTQ2+ community to him, but also a symbol of total inclusion and acceptance of all people. The bank has been focusing on having a team that represents different sexualities and ethnic backgrounds to “better reflect the community we are a part of.”

“These sidewalks are made for everyone,” Pannekoek said. “The more we make these statements, whatever they are, the more we allow people to be who they truly are without any fear, it’s a visible sign of support.”

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran will be at the unveiling party at the Kelowna Main Office Branch at 2 p.m., tomorrow. The celebration will include a Pride flag made out of donuts.

The Pride flag installations can be seen at the three Kelowna locations at the Orchard Park Branch, Mission Creek Branch, and Main Office Branch, as well as the Westbank location.

