The BC SPCA calls on Kelowna to support animals in need

The #GivingTuesdayNow Global Day of Giving and Unity is being held as an emergency response to COVID-19

The BC SPCA is calling on Kelowna animal lovers to reach out with a special gift on May 5 to help abused, injured and homeless animals in the community.

“The #GivingTuesdayNow Global Day of Giving and Unity is being held as an emergency response to COVID-19, and we hope it will inspire generosity locally so that animals impacted by the crisis will get the help they need,” said Tess Repenning, senior manager of digital giving for the BC SPCA.

By making a donation to the BC SPCA Kelowna branch on May 5, individuals will double their impact for animals through a matching gift of $9,000 provided by the BC SPCA Kelowna Ladies Auxiliary, Holmes Electric Ltd, and KF Aerospace.

“We are so grateful to these donors for their generous help,” said Repenning, noting that all funds raised will stay in the local community.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the BC SPCA has been operating as an essential service, providing sheltering, emergency veterinary care and adoption for animals, investigations into complaints of suspected animal abuse and neglect, online learning programs for youth and expanded pet food banks and other outreach services for pet guardians impacted by the crisis.

If you can help, please make your donation on May 5 at spca.bc.ca/locations/kelowna.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

