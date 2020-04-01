Kelowna’s The Bridge receives $30,000 donation for youth substance treatment program

The investment will support its Youth Recovery House project

The Bridge Youth and Family Services has announced they are recipients of a $30,000 donation.

The investment will support its Youth Recovery House project for young people under the age of 19 who are experiencing addiction.

Currently, British Columbia has less than 50 publicly funded youth treatment beds and within the Okanagan, there are no facility-based treatment options for youth under the age of 17.

“There have been no recent additions to the province’s meager inventory of youth treatment beds and, Kelowna, sadly continues to have no local resource for these highly vulnerable and at-risk children and youth,” says executive director, Celine Thompson.

“They continue to languish on waitlists for space to become available in Vancouver, Prince George or out of province.”

The Bridge plans to use the funds to support Phase 1 of the Youth Recovery House, which includes the operating costs of the six-bed youth treatment program.

Having received much-written support from local mayors and council, The Bridge will continue for grants and rely upon private donations to secure the additional operational resources needed to open the facility.

Donations can be accepted through the Youth Recovery House website: www.youthrecoveryhouse.ca

