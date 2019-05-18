The Business of Cannabis: Chamber of Commerce release luncheon panellists

The next Chamber of Commerce luncheon panel is set

“The Business of Cannabis” will be the topic of discussion for the next Chamber of Commerce panel luncheon.

On Tuesday, June 25, the panel of industry professionals will facilitate conversation about the cannabis industry; shortfalls, financials, entrepreneurship, uncertainty, production and more.

READ MORE: 15 cannabis retail store applications selected for Kelowna

The panel will consist of Dr. Terry Lake, vice-president of corporate and social responsibility for HEXO Corp. The former mayor of Kamloops has had 16 years of political experience in public health policy.

The second panellist will be the director of marketing for Starbuds, Dan Winer. Winer is the expert in cannabis retail.

Dr. Lyle Oberg, the chief policy and medical officer and director for Flowr will round out the panel. He has served 14 years as an independant medical practitioner.

Moderating will be Peter Guo, MNP’s B.C. Leader. Guo’s spent 25 years in risk management and consulting services. This will be his second time hosting the Business of Cannabis luncheon.

READ MORE: Bulky packaging number-one complaint for cannabis retailer

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
ICBC urging drivers to slow down this May long weekend

Just Posted

22nd annual Peachland World of Wheels show kicks off May long weekend

Sunday will 500 classic cars and over 10,000 attendees

Kelowna’s Holy Crow Tattoo shop broken into on owner’s birthday

Over $4,000 worth of equipment, supplies was stolen from the new tattoo parlour

UPDATE: Police search Okanagan Lake for missing senior kayaker

RCMP launch “full-scale” search for missing man

The Sun Devils college prep team now heads to the U.S. for exhibitions

The Kelowna Sun Devils are making a name for themselves in their… Continue reading

B.C. government has invested $15 million into provincial arts council over the next three years

Museum Society will host a scavenger hunt on Saturday, May 18 in celebration of Museum Day!

30 years later: Stories from the Coquihalla

Over 30 years later, the extraordinary piece of infrastructure is still admired

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

ICBC urging drivers to slow down this May long weekend

Speed is number one cause of car crash fatalities: ICBC

Bucks hammer Raptors 125-103 to take 2-0 playoff series lead

Toronto heads home in a hole after second loss to Milwaukee

Okanagan family gives back to Search and Rescue with fundraiser

Jody and Cheryl Lambert are organizing an annual golf tournament and a GoFundMe page to fundraiser for Vernon Search and Rescue.

Former polygamous leader found guilty in child bride case

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

One year after heartbreaking B.C. search, wife reflects on late husband

First anniversary of Ben Kilmer’s disappearance, and a search that galvanized Vancouver Island

B.C. NDP using ‘sledge hammer’ on contract employers, business group says

Labour code expands union succession rights for food, security, janitorial, bus services

‘They are like my kids’: Litter of puppies stolen from Kootenay man’s home

Angelo Polh says a litter of puppies were taken from his home while he was away on May 11.

Most Read