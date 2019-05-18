The Business of Cannabis: Chamber of Commerce release luncheon panellists

The next Chamber of Commerce luncheon panel is set

“The Business of Cannabis” will be the topic of discussion for the next Chamber of Commerce panel luncheon.

On Tuesday, June 25, the panel of industry professionals will facilitate conversation about the cannabis industry; shortfalls, financials, entrepreneurship, uncertainty, production and more.

READ MORE: 15 cannabis retail store applications selected for Kelowna

The panel will consist of Dr. Terry Lake, vice-president of corporate and social responsibility for HEXO Corp. The former mayor of Kamloops has had 16 years of political experience in public health policy.

The second panellist will be the director of marketing for Starbuds, Dan Winer. Winer is the expert in cannabis retail.

Dr. Lyle Oberg, the chief policy and medical officer and director for Flowr will round out the panel. He has served 14 years as an independant medical practitioner.

Moderating will be Peter Guo, MNP’s B.C. Leader. Guo’s spent 25 years in risk management and consulting services. This will be his second time hosting the Business of Cannabis luncheon.